“This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it,” explained John Mayer to Andy Cohen ahead of his SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show

John Mayer Is 'Working on' Song for Late Pal Bob Saget: 'One of My Favorite People in the Galaxy'

John Mayer is honoring his "favorite" person, Bob Saget, the best way he knows how: through his music.

Ahead of Mayer's exclusive SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show – his first official show since the beginning of the pandemic – the "You're Gonna Live Forever In Me" singer sat down with Andy Cohen to talk about his special friendship with Saget, who was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida last month. He was 65 years old.

"I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer, 44, explained. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

"You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob's whole thing," Mayer continued. "Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you too.' And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly."

"I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?' " Mayer added. "That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

RELATED VIDEO: John Mayer Tearfully Remembers Bob Saget as He and Jeff Ross Retrieve Late Actor's Car from LAX

The singer-songwriter and the beloved Full House actor had been close friends for years. While appearing on Saget's podcast, Bob Saget's Here for You in May 2020, the late comedian referred to Mayer as "one of his dearest friends on this Earth."

Saget even attended Mayer's 40th birthday celebration in Brazil in 2017, and Mayer sang at Saget's wedding to Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

On Wednesday, the Saget family issued a statement to PEOPLE about the America's Funniest Home Videos host's cause of death, revealing that the comedian died from head trauma.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said in part. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."