Heavenly John Mayer Throwback Photos That Prove the Singer was Destined for Greatness

Even his "awkward" teen years will make you swoon
By Diane J. Cho
October 16, 2019 01:13 PM

Brooding Baby

This little heartbreaker always had those big brown eyes.

Model Mode

It was 1988 when this priceless headshot was taken, and now we need a few copies to keep in our wallets.

Adorable Archive

The singer lovingly deemed this teenage hairstyle a “butt cut,” but we beg to differ.

Boy Band

Here’s an adorable teenage Mayer and the guys in his 1995 high school band.

Sidenote: Wonder why his shirt screams the words “SOIL ME” in all caps? Mayer summed up his amusing fashion choice by simply saying, “What can I say? I was an interesting boy.”

Manifest Destiny

The star clearly knew his calling from a young age and put in the work to make his dreams come true.

L8er Sk8er

“nighty night, haters,” the singer captioned this #tbt from 2000.

Teenage Dream

Just an exceptionally talented 16-year-old and his guitar.

Fashion Faux Pas

“#tbt 2006. It was a different time for pants,” the singer confessed, alongside this photo of him wearing flared jeans.

Ride or Die

His love for music runs so deep, he’s been committed for life.

Hi, Gorgeous

This outtake from Mayer’s first EP Inside Wants Out didn’t make the cut for the cover, but really should have.

Hair Apparent

“#tbt the lost years (I highly recommend you get yourself a couple),” the star cryptically captioned this photo featuring his longer, flowing locks.

