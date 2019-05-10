John Mayer Surprises Fans Onstage at Alec Benjamin's Sold-Out L.A. Show

Rising star Alec Benjamin is closing out his Outrunning Karma Tour with a bang.

The singer — who has racked up more than 650 million streams since his debut — surprised fans at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday with his pal John Mayer.

The musicians performed a duet of Benjamin’s hit song “Death of a Hero” before launching into Mayer classic “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

Image zoom John Mayer and Alec Benjamin Ethan Newmyer

Image zoom Alec Benjamin and John Mayer Ethan Newmyer

Earlier this year, Benjamin, 24, opened up to Billboard about connecting with his idol after Mayer, 41, supported his music on social media.

RELATED: Alec Benjamin and Alessia Cara Sing Stripped-Down Version of ‘Let Me Down Slowly’ in New Video

“I sent John a message on Instagram like, ‘That’s crazy.’ But I realized I had sent him a message eight months before being like ‘Yo, I’m a huge fan, I love you, hope that I can meet you one day.'”

RELATED VIDEO: John Mayer Says His ‘Current Mood’ Series Is Like ‘Mister Rogers for Hungover Adults’

The pair became fast friends, and Mayer — who dubbed him a “young Jedi” — has become Benjamin’s go-to for advice about his career, tour life and songwriting.

“I talked to him all the time, actually,” said Benjamin. “He sent me a bunch of voice memos of new song ideas.”

“quick update… heroes do exist. last night was a dream come true. thank you @johnmayer for joining me on stage & for inspiring me to make music. you are one of the most talented, humble, & generous human beings i have ever met. i love you & i feel very lucky to have you in my life.❤️” Benjamin captioned a series of photos from the show on Instagram. “**last pic is the poster I had on my wall of John when I was growing up & have kept all these years**”

Benjamin wraps up his tour Friday night with a second show at the El Rey.