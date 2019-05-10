John Mayer Surprises Fans Onstage at Alec Benjamin's Sold-Out L.A. Show

John Mayer previously dubbed rising star Alec Benjamin a "young Jedi"
Rising star Alec Benjamin is closing out his Outrunning Karma Tour with a bang.
The singer — who has racked up more than 650 million streams since his debut — surprised fans at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday with his pal John Mayer.
The musicians performed a duet of Benjamin’s hit song “Death of a Hero” before launching into Mayer classic “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”
Earlier this year, Benjamin, 24, opened up to Billboard about connecting with his idol after Mayer, 41, supported his music on social media.
“I sent John a message on Instagram like, ‘That’s crazy.’ But I realized I had sent him a message eight months before being like ‘Yo, I’m a huge fan, I love you, hope that I can meet you one day.'”
The pair became fast friends, and Mayer — who dubbed him a “young Jedi” — has become Benjamin’s go-to for advice about his career, tour life and songwriting.
“I talked to him all the time, actually,” said Benjamin. “He sent me a bunch of voice memos of new song ideas.”
“quick update… heroes do exist. last night was a dream come true. thank you @johnmayer for joining me on stage & for inspiring me to make music. you are one of the most talented, humble, & generous human beings i have ever met. i love you & i feel very lucky to have you in my life.❤️” Benjamin captioned a series of photos from the show on Instagram. “**last pic is the poster I had on my wall of John when I was growing up & have kept all these years**”
Benjamin wraps up his tour Friday night with a second show at the El Rey.