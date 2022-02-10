John Mayer Stops Show to Assist a Fainting Fan: 'That's Not Someone Who's Alert'

The musician later addressed the incident to the crowd, saying, "I'm told that she's up and waved goodbye, so she's OK"

In his first solo show back since the pandemic began, John Mayer paused mid-set to tend to an audience member who appeared to have passed out mid-song.

"There's a medic situation right here. Stop for a second. Are they conscious? Give me a thumbs-up if they're alert. Need an AED? Well, that's not someone who's alert," the musician called out in the middle of "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday.

"I'm going to step off the stage for a second," Mayer, 44, said as medics moved in to assist and the venue lights came up as the woman was placed in a wheelchair. He returned with his band minutes later and further addressed the incident.

"Anyone in the crowd who's worried — I'm told that she's up and waved goodbye, so she's OK. The system works, thank you very much."

John Mayer siriusxm John Mayer | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/SiriusXM

Following November's crowd crush tragedy that killed 10 at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, there has been an increased focus on identifying potential problems in venue crowds from the stage, with Billie Eilish and Teyana Taylor also pausing their concerts to check on fans.

Courtesy Lanae Brody

Mayer's 90-minute set then continued on, with the guitarist thanking friends and fans, including Jeff Ross, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Olivia Culpo and Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, for their attendance.

"After a couple years, with so many changes and so many new things to watch and read and listen to and play, you still came out to see this show," he said. "That means a lot."

John Mayer John Mayer | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/SiriusXM

Hosted by close pal and Sirius XM host Andy Cohen, whom Mayer did an interview with before the show, the concert aired live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum channel and will also air on Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge channel on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The concert will be shown in its entirety, with additional content, as part of the virtual Pandora LIVE series this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET here.

Last Train Home

Belief

Love on the Weekend

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

Who Says

Helpless

Moving On and Getting Over

Shouldn't Matter but It Does

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Waiting on the World to Change

Edge of Desire

Gravity

All I Want Is to Be with You

New Light