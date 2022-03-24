"I was looking at my hands going, 'Well, these hands from time to time played the guitar in front of 17,000 people a night,'" the musician joked of time off the road during the pandemic

John Mayer on Using His Hands to Play Guitar Again: 'I Was at Home for 2 Years Washing Dishes'

A month into his Sob Rock Tour, John Mayer is getting back into the swing of things.

"It's not a natural thing to stand on stage in front of a bunch of people. You don't think that way when you're at home for two years," he recently told the Associated Press.

"I was at home for two years washing dishes, looking at my hands going, 'Well, these hands from time to time played the guitar in front of 17,000 people a night.' I think the one thing that drains out of a performer is just the sense memory of performing."

Mayer, 44, admitted he'd grown comfortable in his role with side gig Dead & Company, where he plays alongside former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart. The guitarist worried his own headline tour may not provide the same creative spark, but — likening the experience to riding a bike — he found that not to be the case once he stepped to the front.

"It was awfully cozy to play in Dead & Company, because I'm not in the center of the stage," Mayer said of the group, which toured again last summer. "I have really grown to love that vantage point to musically make those contributions from that place. I wasn't sure about whether I was going to find that love for it again and then [by] song three I was like, 'OK, this is not ever going away.'"

After kicking things off in February — and following a band-wide COVID cluster that paused a few East Coast dates — Mayer's Sob Rock Tour headed west, playing shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. The setlist, which changes nightly, features an array of songs from all eight of the musician's studio albums, ranging from chart hits to b-sides. And that's by design.

"The music I make is not meant to be loved and consumed only this year," Mayer told the AP. "I don't flip out about the timeline of things because I'm already making a record that sounds like I can wait another 20 years to play Sob Rock. I'm always trying to make music with longevity."

It seems to be working — now in his 22nd year in the business, the singer-songwriter enjoys an easy rapport with his audience. After a string of hits Friday night in San Francisco, the crowd's requests were heard and Mayer obliged with a cover of Beyoncé's "XO," as well as his own 2007 fan-favorite "In Your Atmosphere."