"He'll send me stuff he's working on and I'll send him stuff I'm working on," the guitarist says of his younger pal. "He is so honest"

John Mayer on Workshopping Songs with Shawn Mendes: 'We Don't Really Sugarcoat It for Each Other'

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Mayer revealed he and Mendes often trade tracks they're each working on to get each other's feedback.

"We send each other everything we make," Mayer, 43, tells Lowe on Wednesday's show. "It's really cool. As I sit here, I know what he's going for on his next record — which I find actually really informative for me as a musician to understand. If I can understand where the key players are going, it helps me understand where I would sit, given the records I make."

John Mayer John Mayer | Credit: Courtesy Apple Music

Calling 22-year-old Mendes "remarkable," the guitarist — who drops his upcoming album, Sob Rock, on Friday — says he and the "Wonder" singer don't hesitate to share their thoughts with one another.

"He'll send me stuff he's working on, and I'll send him stuff I'm working on. And we don't really sugarcoat it for each other," explains Mayer. "Sometimes we go, 'Cool.' Sometimes we go, 'Now that's one.' He is so honest."

Mendes' steadfastness is reminiscent of a certain Beatle, the "Last Train Home" singer tells Lowe.

"You know who he reminds me of? He reminds me of George Harrison, in the sense that his spirit is immovable, and it's his, and it's honest. And that's very George Harrison to me," Mayer says. "I remember seeing George Harrison on The Dick Cavett Show — obviously not when it aired. And he's not pushed around by the excitement around him."

John Mayer John Mayer and Zane Lowe | Credit: Courtesy Apple Music

Mendes — a longtime fan of Mayer who first met the guitarist in 2016 — has been equally effusive in the past, designating Mayer as "a dude I can call."

"He's one of my really, really good friends," Mendes told PEOPLE in 2018. "The most incredible thing I learned from [him] is that no matter how much experience you have, you never are done learning; there's always something to be learned."

He continued, "John will send me new music and ask me what I think. When that happened to me the first time, I was so impressed that he didn't see himself as a master yet. He's always trying to learn and wants to get better; he always wants to grow with the people and not get left behind."

John Mayer John Mayer | Credit: Courtesy Apple Music