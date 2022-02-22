John Mayer Reveals His Drummer Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of N.Y.C. Concert

The singer announced the show "will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation" as he wished his drummer a "speedy recovery"

John Mayer, who is currently on the road for his Sob Rock Tour, announced Monday that his drummer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer, 44, revealed the news on Twitter before he was scheduled to take the stage for the second of his two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. "Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show."

Mayer performed the majority of the concert acoustic, before surprising the audience with an appearance from Questlove, who took over on the drums.

The musician kicked off the tour on Feb. 17 in Albany, New York. Mayer is traveling across the country through April.

The tour is named after his eighth studio album, which was released in July and later debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

Earlier this month, Mayer showed concern for a fan during his first solo show since the pandemic began. He paused mid-set to check on an audience member while performing during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series concert at the Hollywood Palladium.

"Stop the show for one second. There's a medic situation right here. Stop for a second. Are they conscious? Give me a thumbs-up if they're alert. Need an AED? Well, that's not someone who's alert," the musician said after noticing someone in the crowd who appeared to be passed out. "I'm going to step off the stage for a second."

The paramedics stepped in to assist the woman before placing her in a wheelchair. Mayer returned to the stage minutes later and explained the incident to his audience.

"Anyone in the crowd who's worried — I'm told that she's up and waved goodbye, so she's OK. The system works, thank you very much," he shared.

The Grammy-winning artist proceeded to entertain his audience and expressed his gratitude to his friends and fans, including familiar faces in the entertainment industry, such as Jeff Ross, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, and Olivia Culpo.

"After a couple of years, with so many changes and so many new things to watch and read and listen to and play, you still came out to see this show," he said. "That means a lot."