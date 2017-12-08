John Mayer Returns 'Home' to Montana to Recover from Emergency Appendectomy: 'See You in a Bit'

John Mayer is back in big sky country.

The guitarist — who is recovering from an emergency appendectomy he underwent Tuesday morning — shared a photo from snowy Montana late Friday, captioning it, “Home. See you in a bit.”

Mayer, 40, had been wrapping up a fall tour with Dead & Company when he was rushed to the hospital. The remaining dates, which were postponed, have now been rescheduled for Feb. 24 in New Orleans, Feb. 26 in Fort Lauderdale and Feb. 27 in Orlando. “It’s not my fault, but it’s because of me,” the musician posted to Instagram Stories Thursday night. “It just don’t sit well.”

Mayer was appreciative of all the support he received, thanking fans for their good thoughts and sharing a hospital gown selfie as he jokingly assured fans he “still got it.”

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets,” he Tweeted Wednesday. “I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

Mayer — who released his seventh album, The Search for Everything, earlier this year — has a number of upcoming solo dates on the books, though it’s unclear how they will be affected as the musician recovers. The first, Alice in Winterland on Dec. 12, has been postponed.