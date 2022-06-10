John Mayer Recalls Waking Up 'Crying Like a Baby' After Dreaming About Late Friend Bob Saget

"I looked right at him and said, 'You gotta know how much I love you,'" John Mayer said, recounting a dream he had during Netflix's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

John Mayer is keeping late pal Bob Saget on his mind.

The Grammy Award winner, 44, recalled a dream he recently had about the comedian, who died at age 65 in January, as he appeared on Netflix's recently released Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute with some of Saget's closest friends.

"The other night, I had a dream and I woke up crying because I saw Bob," Mayer said. "It was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant. And I knew and he didn't know. I looked right at him and said, 'You gotta know how much I love you.' He went, 'Yeah, I know. Fine.'"

Mayer said he then "woke up, of course, crying like a baby," but found himself still talking to Saget.

"I remember I had to go back to sleep because I had something very important the next day, and I said out loud, 'I love you, Bob, but I gotta go back to sleep.' And I heard him say, 'Go back to sleep, go back to sleep. You have to go back to sleep. You have to. You've got stuff tomorrow. You've gotta go back to sleep,'" he said in his best impression of Saget.

"And that's no different than the magic of when he was around," Mayer added. "And I learned that. It is not a jump to go from here to there. Because there's nothing different about the way we access the people we love when they're there than when they're here. And that is the magic of Bob Saget that keeps carrying on for me."

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribu Jim Carrey, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, John Mayer, and John Stamos

During the special, Mayer also opened up about his "unlikely" friendship with Saget and why they got along so well. The musician noted that Saget was universally loved because "he accepted us," and went on to say how he felt like he had "a clean slate" with the actor.

"I got to have my own unique relationship with him and I think he had his own unique relationship with me because I wasn't a comic," he said. "Bob liked me because I was already kind of a poet… I speak in useless metaphors that only make sense to me but Bob would do that in ways that only made sense to him and for some reason, it was just like, 'Yeah, you're with me.'"

Mayer continued, "The unlikeliness of our relationship spoke to the truth of it and the realness of it... Why would I otherwise hang out with Bob Saget if I didn't love everything about him on a physical and metaphysical level?"

The Sob Rock artist previously remembered Saget last month, sharing a tribute for what would have been the Full House star's 66th birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Bob. We all miss you terribly down here. Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you," he wrote at the time. "I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much."

Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel

Saget died on Jan. 9. The beloved comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause of his fatal injury.