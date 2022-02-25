John Mayer Postpones Upcoming Shows After He and Band Test Positive for COVID: 'A Bummer for Everyone'

"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," the musician wrote. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows"

John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour is taking an unexpected break after a COVID cluster broke out within the band.

"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above," he posted to Instagram Thursday evening.

"I'm so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head — mine included — as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me.) We'll give you everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me."

Earlier this week, the guitarist's second sold-out Madison Square Garden show took on a different format after drummer Steve Ferrone and background vocalist Carlos Ricketts tested positive for the virus. Mayer, 44, performed an acoustic set before Questlove "saved the day" and joined him and the remaining band members for the last third of the show.

At Wednesday's Washington D.C. tour stop, Mayer — who previously had a breakthrough COVID infection in January — appeared on stage for another acoustic set with a mug of Throat Coat tea and told the crowd he'd developed a sore throat the afternoon before.

"After the last two years, I am not canceling a show. We do not cancel shows here. I mean, if it's that thing and you've got it — well, I understand. Anything other than that ... if it's just me and I gotta bang on a guitar with my right hand and my left hand's in a sling and I tell you stories, I will not cancel a show."

Instead, the Feb. 25 Pittsburgh show will now be on May 5, while the March 1 Belmont Park, New York show is now May 7 and the two Boston shows are May 9 and 10.

"Last night's show in DC was another exercise in spirit and love… Big thanks to our old friend #JJJohnson for sitting in on drums to keep some of the set feeling loud and proud," Mayer wrote on Instagram Thursday morning after his prior touring drummer Johnson subbed in for Ferrone. "Thanks all for rolling with the punches. I'm more sure than ever that I have the greatest fans around. ♥️"

The Sob Rock tour will pick back up in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 11.

