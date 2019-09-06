John Mayer Releases New Song 'Carry Me Away': 'I Hope You Enjoy This Late Summer Postcard'

John Mayer is closing out summer with a new song.

The musician — who is currently in the middle of the North American leg of his summer tour — released “Carry Me Away” overnight, with an accompanying music video featuring him at home in Montana and in the studio in Los Angeles as he created the track, even serenading his dog Moose.

“I’m such a bore / I’m such a bummer / There must be more behind this summer,” he sings in the single’s opening verse. “I want someone / To make some trouble / Been way to safe / Inside my bubble.”

Mayer, 41, explained that he crafted the song last month during a break in his solo tour.

“I didn’t see it coming that this tour would have so much life and energy in it, so when it was time for a two week break, I found myself wanting to create. My desires for vacation were simple: to live in shorts and a t-shirt and play with my dog in the sun and live a simple happy normal life, all while writing this song I had swirling around in my head,” he wrote on Instagram early Friday. “I present to you ‘Carry Me Away,’ which was made with the same love you’ve sent my way on this run. I hope you enjoy this late summer postcard. You know where to find it…”

For the past year and a half, Mayer has been more interested in releasing singles — “New Light” in 2018 and the introspective “I Guess I Just Feel Like” last February — as opposed to putting out a full album given how quickly culture digests things and moves on. “The world is changing every four weeks. Three weeks, probably,” said Mayer in an interview with Billboard in November 2018. “So if you’re not putting a song out within a month of you writing it, you’re probably late to your own party of how you saw the world.” That being said, Mayer — whose last album, The Search for Everything, came out in 2017 — said in an Instagram fan Q&A on Wednesday that he’s planning on recording his next album in 2020.

“Carry Me Away” isn’t the only the new material Mayer has dropped this summer. During a stop in Nashville, Tennessee on his World Tour 2019 in July, Mayer wrote and performed a new song with Chris Stapleton called “I Just Remembered I Didn’t Care.”