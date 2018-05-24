John Mayer's 'New Light' Music Video Is a Green Screen Dream (and Just as Extra as He Is)

John Mayer‘s latest music video is beyond ridiculous — and that’s exactly the point.

“I needed to make a video for ‘New Light’ but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and bar mitzvah videos,” the musician captioned an Instagram post debuting the retro clip for the single, which he produced with No ID and released May 10.

Stepping away from his second career as a beauty influencer, Mayer — excuse us, ‘Mayor’ — revealed he’s “ready to be a star” in the karaoke-reminiscent opening montage for the clip. The “premium content” video then dropped the singer (via green screen, of course) into a variety of meme-tastic locales, including the pyramids, a call center, ski slopes, a fireworks display … and waving to himself alongside a zebra.

John Mayer(s) at the Eiffel Tower

John Mayer superimposed in Times Square

Mayer’s been teasing the intentionally lo-fi clip since Tuesday, when he tipped off fans via a cheeky Instagram Story. “This is an announcement that tomorrow there will be an announcement that something is coming soon,” he wrote. “And THAT’S how you do content.”

John Mayer's announcement of an announcement John Mayer Instagram Story

On Wednesday, the satirical star, 40, shared a sneak peek of the quirkiness to come. “Every once in a while a song comes along so powerful it requires a music video fast … where literally anything is better than nothing,” he captioned the preview. “Is it good? Define ‘good.’ Is it content? You’re damn right it’s content.”

John Mayer and zebra friends

“New Light” is Mayer’s first solo release since his 2017 album The Search for Everything. He’ll hit the road May 30 to kick off Dead & Company‘s summer tour — no word on if he’s bringing along the dorky dance moves.