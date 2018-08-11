John Mayer's New L.A. Home Burglarized, 3 Months After Buying It from Adam Levine: Report

John Mayer‘s home has reportedly been burglarized.

The singer’s Beverly Hills home was broken into on Friday after an intruder smashed a bedroom window, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the break-in occurred in the same neighborhood where Mayer, who is currently promoting his latest song “New Light,” had purchased a home in May.

Authorities also revealed the intruder took property, which TMZ estimated is worth “$100,000 – 200,000” during the incident that happened around 12:09 p.m. local time. Items reportedly stolen included “music equipment” and pieces from Mayer’s extensive watch collection, which the guitarist previously said was worth “tens of millions.”

A security guard noticed the broken window and called police.

A rep for Mayer, 40, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

John Mayer Gary Miller/Getty

The musician purchased the space for $13.5 million from pal Adam Levine three months ago, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The 7,100-square-foot home, which Levine renovated, was built in 1940 and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, great room, media room, den and gym as well as a two-story garage, tennis court and swimming pool.

Levine paid $4.83 million for the same home in 2012.

In March 2017, Mayer revealed that he had been living out of a hotel for fear of establishing another bachelor pad.

“I want to say, ‘We’ll take it.’ I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life,” he told the New York Times. “I’ve inherited a younger man’s reputation. You can even break ‘bad boy’ into good bad boy and bad bad boy — I somehow managed to become a bad version of a bad boy.”