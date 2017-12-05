John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday to undergo an emergency appendectomy, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Early this morning, John Mayer was admitted to the hospital for [an] emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company Dec. 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” reads a statement released by the band. “All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.”

Mayer’s bandmates were quick to wish the guitarist well on social media.

Bob Weir Tweeted a photo with his fellow frontman, captioning it, “Wishing a speedy recovery for John. Get well soon my friend.” Mickey Hart shared a number of pictures, writing, “I’ve gotten to know John on & off the stage these last few years. The music, the camaraderie and the energy John brings to Dead & Company and our Grateful Dead catalog is special. Wishing him a speedy recovery & return to tour.”

“John, get well soon brother!” bandmate Oteil Burbridge captioned his own photo. Added Bill Kreutzmann, “Wishing you well John!”

Close pal (and Grateful Dead megafan) Andy Cohen also sent his good thoughts.

Mayer, 40, has been touring with the Grateful Dead offshoot on their fall run, which was expected to conclude Friday in Sunrise, Florida. Additional dates on Dec. 7 and 8 have yet to be postponed or canceled. The guitarist — who released his seventh album, The Search for Everything, earlier this year — also has a number of upcoming solo dates on the books, although it’s currently unclear how they’ll be affected.

Mayer first joined Dead & Company — comprised of Grateful Dead members Hart, Kreutzmann and Weir, along with Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — in 2015, and they’ve hit the road each year since.

“It’s really interesting to be a fan of a certain band at the moment you are the most passionate about it, to offer that passion to that band themselves … because I’m a solo artist, I didn’t say to myself, ‘I would really like to join the band.’ I saw what was possible by way of me being just a fan with a guitar who can interpret and understand the music a certain way,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s just me plugging myself into this music that’s meant the world to me.”

The emergency appendectomy isn’t Mayer’s first major health woe — the musician was silenced by persistent throat granulomas in 2011 and 2012.

“I probably had contiguously three, maybe four months of not saying a word,” he said at the time. “[I] got to a point where [I] thought we were out of the woods, and then it came raging back. I felt I needed to take six months off, just to regain my sanity, really.”