John Mayer Debuts Holiday Song 'CVS Bag' for Everyone Staying at Their Family's Home This Christmas

There’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” There’s Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” Well, this December, prepare to add John Mayer’s ode to CVS shopping to your classic holiday musical rotation.

The singer posted a video Monday of himself performing the song “CVS Bag” on his Instagram show, Current Mood. He dedicated the tune to everyone’s favorite store for buying random knickknacks and last-minute holiday gifts.

“I wrote this song myself, and it’s about something we all encounter in the holidays,” Mayer says in the video, adding that the track is about staying at his family’s house in a small town with limited shopping options.

“I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was all right, you were there / CVS bag on the table,” he sings.

Bringing out his very own CVS bag, he croons about all the things he found inside. They include, “a thing for my dad, “a travel thing of Q-tips and an Applebee’s card,” plus “87 cents in change, mixed in with some cotton from a men’s vitamin range.”

Mayer is a Grammy Award-winning singer and guitarist, and we love that he’s using his gifts to tackle such an urgent topic (release it on Spotify!). If only he’d bring attention to those mile-long CVS receipts. Maybe next Christmas.