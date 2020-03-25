John Mayer Hilariously Trolls the Celebrity 'Imagine' Video By Adding in an Ariana Grande Song

Image zoom John Mayer/instagram

John Mayer is hilariously trolling the celebrity mashup of John Lennon‘s “Imagine” instigated by Gal Gadot last week by giving the video an Ariana Grande-inspired twist.

The “Gravity” singer, 42, shared a mini episode of his Current Mood series on Instagram on Saturday, joking that he had been asked by the Wonder Woman star to be in the video montage, but he “totally misunderstood the assignment.”

“Hey everyone, John here with a Current Mood Mini, So this week, Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ It went far and wide across the internet,” Mayer explained in the clip.

“I have to come clean about something,” he continued. “They actually asked me to be a part of it, and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine‘ by Ariana Grande, from her 2019 smash hit album, Thank U, Next. They were nice enough to send over a cut. Take a look.”

After Gadot, Kristen Wiig, and Jamie Dornan sing the opening lines, Mayer sings “Me with no makeup/ You in the bath tub/ Bubbles and bubbly” from Grande’s song, as he mentioned in the intro.

RELATED: Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and More: The Guide to Which Livestream Country Concerts to Watch

The video continues with James Marsden and Sarah Silverman, before the “New Light” singer cuts in again to belt out, “Imagine a world like that/ Imagine a world like that.”

Jimmy Fallon then continues the Lennon version, followed by Natalie Portman and Zoe Kravitz.

“Click, click, click, and post/ Drip, drip, dripped in gold,” Mayer sings, before double checking that he got the Grande lyrics correct.

The two minute, 13 second video continues with Mayer cutting in one more time with Grande, before he concludes his Current Mood Mini with a shrug.

Image zoom John Mayer John Mayer/instagram

“Am I sorry? Not even close,” the musician tells the camera. “But am I not sorry? Well now that’s a whole different question with a whole different answer. You’re damn right I’m not sorry.”

“And by the way, everything Ariana sings about in the song, sure sounds good right about now,” Mayer adds. “We’ll see you tomorrow night on Current Mood: Live. Until then, take good care of yourselves, smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up, and we’ll see you soon.”

Gadot, 34, shared the original video on her own Instagram last week, telling her followers that she had been “feeling a bit philosophical” while in “self-quarantine” during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Gal Gadot Sings ‘Imagine’ on Instagram with Help from Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz and More

The Israeli actress shared that she had been inspired after seeing a video of an Italian man playing the trumpet on his balcony for his neighbors while the country remains on a nation-wide lockdown.

“He was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video,” she said before the cameo-ridden song began.

RELATED: Does Coronavirus Social Distancing Have You Going Stir-Crazy? These Celebs Feel The Exact Same Way

However, Gadot’s video received some criticism online from people who said that celebrities should be donating to aid in COVID-19 relief rather than simply singing about a better world.

Both videos come as Americans across the country practice social distancing, with many states under “stay at home” orders, including New York, Illinois, California, and Washington State, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 49,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 615 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.