The guitarist also spoke about listening to his ex-girlfriends' music and wondering if their songs could be about him

John Mayer Says Having a 'Wife and Kids' Is What's Next on His Bucket List: 'Would Complete All of It'

John Mayer may be looking to settle down.

During his appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Mayer, 43, got candid with his close friend Andy Cohen — who is dad to 2-year-old son Benjamin — about his future as a family man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked what's left on his bucket list, Mayer said "there's one thing left and that's wife and kids," adding, "That would be — that would complete all of it. And I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children."

This isn't the first time Mayer, who has previously dated Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, has spoken about his interest in getting married and having kids. In 2017, he told the New York Times that he called settling down "the final frontier" and wanting the "baby with the protective earphones," referencing his child in the crowd at one of his shows wearing noise-canceling earmuffs.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

And while speaking with Cohen on Monday, Mayer said he's feeling ready to leave his bachelor life behind to take care of someone else.

"My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it's 50. Forty-eight, 50, but I have, so I don't feel late to the party because I know only now is my tummy sore from all the frosting I've eaten off the cake of life. You just have to be done playing with your toy of me and my life and my thing," the singer said.

"I've come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I'm not fatigued completely, but my hands are on my knees a little bit and I'm going, 'Okay, I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me.' So I don't feel late because I would never want to have a wife and kids while I was still investigating what's out there for me to be explored by me," Mayer added.

For now, Mayer is a doting uncle to his brothers Ben and Carl's kids.

Image zoom John Mayer and Benjamin Cohen | Credit: Andy Cohen/ Instagram

Elsewhere in his interview with Cohen, Mayer spoke about listening to his ex-girlfriends' music and wondering if their songs could be about him. (Swift's song "Dear John" is rumored to be about him, as is Perry's "Small Talk.")