John Mayer Extends Solo Tour Dates into Fall: 'I Want to Keep It Going'

John Mayer is keeping a good thing going.

Midway through his spring solo acoustic tour, the musician announced Monday that he's tacking on an additional 17 fall dates.

"As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing.' Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul," he captioned an Instagram post sharing the new tour dates. "Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far…"

Mayer, 45, added, "UK and Europe dates coming soon."

John Mayer. Courtesy Live Nation

While the current solo run ends April 14 in Los Angeles, it will pick up again Oct. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, before coming to a close on Nov. 10, again in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Mayer's arena tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. Fans can also visit johnmayer.com to sign up for the presale, which provides access starting Wednesday, March 29.

John Mayer in Newark, NJ on tour kickoff night. Danny Clinch

FULL LIST OF REMAINING JOHN MAYER SOLO DATES

Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tuesday, Oct 3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, Oct 6 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, Oct 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, Oct 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, Oct 13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tuesday, Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, Oct 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, Oct 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, Oct 21 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Monday, Oct 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wednesday, Oct 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, Oct 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Monday, Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Wednesday, Nov 1 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sunday, Nov 5 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

Tuesday, Nov 7 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, Nov 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum