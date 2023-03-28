Entertainment Music John Mayer Extends Solo Tour Dates into Fall: 'I Want to Keep It Going' "Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul," the musician wrote of his decision to stay on the road By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 06:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email John Mayer. Photo: Frank W. Ockenfels 3 John Mayer is keeping a good thing going. Midway through his spring solo acoustic tour, the musician announced Monday that he's tacking on an additional 17 fall dates. "As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing.' Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul," he captioned an Instagram post sharing the new tour dates. "Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far…" Mayer, 45, added, "UK and Europe dates coming soon." John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days' John Mayer. Courtesy Live Nation While the current solo run ends April 14 in Los Angeles, it will pick up again Oct. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, before coming to a close on Nov. 10, again in Los Angeles. Tickets for Mayer's arena tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. Fans can also visit johnmayer.com to sign up for the presale, which provides access starting Wednesday, March 29. See John Mayer Embrace His Inner Donkey While Crooning About Margaritas in His Impractical Jokers Debut John Mayer in Newark, NJ on tour kickoff night. Danny Clinch FULL LIST OF REMAINING JOHN MAYER SOLO DATES Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum --------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Oct 3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, Oct 6 Boston, MA TD Garden Saturday, Oct 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wednesday, Oct 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Friday, Oct 13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Tuesday, Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, Oct 18 Chicago, IL United Center Friday, Oct 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Saturday, Oct 21 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Monday, Oct 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wednesday, Oct 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Saturday, Oct 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Monday, Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wednesday, Nov 1 Austin, TX Moody Center Sunday, Nov 5 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Tuesday, Nov 7 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Friday, Nov 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum