Entertainment Music John Mayer Says He Doesn't 'Really Date' After Getting Sober: 'I Don't Have the Liquid Courage' The Grammy winner also opened up to Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy about how his insecurities have shaped his relationships with women By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 12:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic John Mayer is giving insight into his decision to drop out of the dating game. The Grammy winner, 45, discussed the role his sobriety has played in his dating tendencies (or now, lack thereof) on the Call Her Daddy podcast's first-ever holiday special. "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of… it's not patterned anymore," he told host Alex Cooper. "I don't really date — I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage," he added. The catalyst for Mayer's sobriety came in the form of Drake's 30th birthday and the subsequent six-day hangover Mayer suffered as a result of drinking at the party. John Mayer Drops 'Last Train Home' — and Reveals Why Having Maren Morris Sing on It Is a 'Real Honor' The singer has not had a drink since Oct. 23, 2016, he previously shared. Mayer, who's famously been linked to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt, also addressed his reputation for being a "womanizer." Rick Diamond/Getty / Stephen Lovekin/Getty "I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like 'Lothario' and 'womanizer,' and I think that is what that is," he told Cooper. "But I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree? It was less this [Mayer rubs his hands together] and more like this [Mayer looks around]: Me? Because it was always set forth to me that like, that shouldn't happen," he added. Growing up, Mayer said that he was "made to believe" that if somebody liked or showed any interest in him, the attention was an "accident," and so he should "capitalize" on the opportunity. "And so I felt very deeply when somebody liked me. Very deeply," the "Gravity" singer explained. John Mayer. Shy McGrath/Getty John Mayer Recalls '3-Hour Conversations' with Late Friend Bob Saget: 'Appreciated the Meaning of Life' Though he may no longer be actively dating, Mayer says he's always believed in making love last. "Every relationship I've ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance," he said. "My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested," continued the singer-songwriter. "I've always sought potential for a long-term relationship."