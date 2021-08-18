John Mayer Drops 'Wild Blue' Music Video and Takes Fans on Serotonin-Filled Ride

"Wild Blue" is the latest video from Sob Rock, the star's eighth studio album released in July

Buckle your seatbelts for a "Wild Blue" ride, fans!

John Mayer dropped the "Wild Blue" music video on Wednesday — his latest release from Sob Rock, his eighth studio album. The music video takes fans through a colorful-psychedelic trance.

The music video, directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, follows Mayer, 43, dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses — as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green. "I think you'll like it! Give it a look-see," wrote the guitarist on Twitter.

Meanwhile, he sings along to his lyrics: "Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew / Wild blue on a bed of grey / Oh, baby, what a wild blue / I found myself when I lost you."

John Mayer releases 'Wild Blue' Music Video John Mayer in "Sob Rock" Music Video | CREDIT: YOUTUBE | Credit: Vevo/YouTube

The guitarist teased the video on Instagram earlier this week and artists flooded the comments section with support.

Justin Bieber commented "Trippy🍄," while Demi Lovato commented "F--- off this is so dope."

Sob Rock was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

In June, the star spoke to the Wall Street Journal about "Last Train Home," which features background vocals by Maren Morris.

The "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer said the record was meant to "bring comfort" following a difficult year.

"I asked myself, 'What music makes me feel like everything's going to be OK?'" he said. "And it's the music I listened to growing up in the '80s. There's a security-blanket aspect about that sound that reminds me of a safer time."