John Mayer Drops 'Last Train Home' — and Reveals Why Having Maren Morris Sing on It Is a 'Real Honor'

John Mayer is back — and bringing the '80s along with him.

After months of TikTok teases, the guitarist dropped "Last Train Home" — the lead single from his upcoming album Sob Rock — on Friday. Accompanied by a music video filmed in Los Angeles' Union Station, the synth-heavy track features background vocals by Maren Morris.

"I'm not a fallen angel, I just fell behind / I'm out of luck and I'm out of time," Mayer, 43, sang. "If you don't wanna love me, let me go / I'm runnin' for the last train / I'm runnin' for the last train home."

John mayer John Mayer | Credit: Mark Seliger

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, the singer-songwriter said his new record is meant to "bring comfort" following a year that's been anything but.

"I asked myself, 'What music makes me feel like everything's going to be OK?' " he said. "And it's the music I listened to growing up in the '80s. There's a security-blanket aspect about that sound that reminds me of a safer time."

Mayer and Morris, 31, have long shared a mutual admiration, but the two have only recently begun collaborating. Mayer joined the country star on stage at the Grammys in March, where he played guitar as she performed her hit "The Bones."

"He's just smart as a whip. He is also really, really thoughtful and he internalizes every other word he says. I feel like it's kind of adorable," she told PEOPLE at the time. "He's been just so respectful and complementary to my music over the years. We actually met at the Grammys a couple of years back, so for him to join us here feels kind of kismet."

Don Was, Maren Morris and John Mayer Don Was, Maren Morris and John Mayer | Credit: Courtesy John Mayer Instagram Story

On Friday afternoon, Mayer shared a photo with Morris and Sob Rock producer Don Was outside Henson Studios, where they recorded the song.

"Maren was kind enough to come by the studio last December and sing her tail off on 'Last Train Home,'" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I consider her one of the best musicians and communicators around, and to have her voice on the song is a real honor."

John mayer John Mayer's Sob Rock | Credit: Columbia Records