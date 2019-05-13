John Mayer Clarifies Kourtney Kardashian Dating Speculation: 'That Happens Not to Be True’

John Mayer knows Kourtney Kardashian can’t decide between him and Leonardo DiCaprio — but insists there’s no need for a tie-breaker.

“She said my name 406 times — you have to tie at some point,” the musician joked of Kardashian’s recent Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, where she chose him over and over in a game of ‘Who’d You Rather?’

Kardashian’s repeated selection fanned the flames of a tabloid report that she and Mayer had connected at a party in December, but the guitarist quickly shut down any romance rumors Monday on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“That happens not to be true. I actually like the Kardashians — they’re very nice people,” Mayer, 41, told host Andy Cohen, questioning where the rumor started. “I gotta be honest with you — little suspicious about the origin of the story. Not sure the call’s not coming from inside the house on this one … it’s diabolical and genius because when people start gossiping about you and someone else and they start putting your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You’re like, ‘Well if I do, everything kinda falls into place ’cause everyone’s already putting us together!’ So it’s a genius idea.”

However, Mayer told Cohen he’s done with dating famous women. “I just think I’m post-celebrity relationship, probably, in my life,” he mused. “I think so.”

The Dead & Company musician then shared the actual details of his interaction with Kardashian, 40, which involved a valet line and ’70s German rock band The Scorpions — and not the words “sweet serendipity.”

“I ran into Kourtney at a GQ party that I kind of crashed towards the end. The only part that made me upset to any degree was that somebody [wrote] that when I saw Kourtney, I said, ‘It was sweet serendipity running into you.’ Which I would never say! But if you’re getting paid to write the stories, if you listen to every John Mayer song and then say, what’s the next thing he might say based on all the lyrics I just read? It might be, ‘It was sweet serendipity running into you’ — but I didn’t say that because that’s hyper corny.”

He continued, “Here’s a much better story than the one that was made up about me. What actually happened was that I ran into the bass player from The Scorpions [in the valet line of the GQ party]. He started throwing me in a [music] video — ‘Hey, be in a video!’ — and I was hamming it up because I love The Scorpions. And then Kourtney Kardashian walks up. I said to Kourtney, ‘Kourtney, walk away! He’s the bass player from The Scorpions; he’s going to try to get you in the video’ ’cause he was already like, ‘Hey Kourtney, come and be in my video!’

“So all I did was save Kourtney Kardashian from being in a video with the bass player from The Scorpions,” Mayer deadpanned. “Far better story than ‘sweet serendipity’ if they had just gone with the truth.”

Cohen, 50, then reminded his pal that there is one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that Mayer wishes would take note of him — just a bit. Of family matriarch Kris Jenner, Mayer said, “She is the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin. She has a good grasp on how to make your serotonin just burst in your brain. I was sitting next to her and I was like, ‘You are the ground zero of bliss.’ She was great.”

Yet he admitted, “I’m also a little afraid of her … she’s kind of a Suge Knight character. [Suge Knight and I] used to have different rooms in the same studio. My rule about Suge Knight was, ‘Don’t let him notice you.’ I don’t want to be noticed by Kris too much … I want a nice base level of respect. I don’t want to be too far on her radar.”

Joked Mayer, “She could end me.”

Dead & Company‘s summer tour kicks off May 31 in Mountain View, California, while Mayer’s solo tour begins its second leg in July.