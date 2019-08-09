Talk about a quick turnaround.

Prior to arriving in Nashville for his Thursday show, John Mayer reached out to pal Chris Stapleton to see if the country star wanted to sit in with him during the set. While discussing which song of theirs the two should play, Stapleton instead offered up another possibility for the collaboration.

“I said, ‘You wanna do one of my songs or one of your songs?’ And he said, ‘We could do either, or we could just write a song and then go play it. When do you get into town?’ I said, ‘Challenge accepted,’” Mayer told the crowd at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena. “I got into town yesterday; we met up in the studio, we wrote this song yesterday — we’re going to play it for you tonight.”

Image zoom Chris Stapleton and John Mayer Daniel Prakopcyk

After welcoming Stapleton to the stage, the pair launched into “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care,” an upbeat rebuke of an ex who won’t stay gone. With Mayer on the electric guitar and Stapleton on an acoustic, the musicians, both 41, traded verses throughout the tune to the delight of the crowd.

Stapleton then stuck around for one more song, taking the second verse on Continuum classic “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

“I’ve done a lot of cool stuff before, but nothing quite like writing a song with the great Chris Stapleton on a Wednesday and playing it live on an arena stage on a Thursday…” Mayer captioned an Instagram post following the show. “Thanks Chris for the idea to write a song to perform together, and for being such a creative powerhouse. The afterglow is bright.”

Mayer continues his two-set summer tour Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Stapleton heads to Holmdel, New Jersey the same night.