John Mayer Shares Sweet Tribute on Andy Cohen's 50th Birthday: 'You Are Such a Special Person'

Sometimes finding the perfect words to let your friend know how much they mean to you is tough. Just ask John Mayer!

After taking “about 30 minutes” to write the perfect caption to celebrate his BFF Andy Cohen‘s 50th birthday, Mayer was ready to admit defeat.

“Happy 50th Birthday @bravoandy!” Mayer, 40, wrote alongside a dimly lit elevator selfie of the close pals. “It’s been about 30 minutes since I started writing this caption. Congratulations, I have no words. You’ve done it. Can’t find em right now. They’re all scattered in a flurry of love and memories OH HERE THEY COME.”

After his jolt of inspiration, the “New Light” singer added, “I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe. See you tonight 🎈 ♥”

In Cohen’s own nod to his milestone birthday, the Watch What Happens Live host wrote “allegedly I’m 50 today” alongside a photo of himself walking his dog in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

He also shared a cheeky look at a birthday treat, confessing that he believed the confection’s topper bore a slight resemblance to male genitalia.

“My Snoopy cake-topper looks like a d—!” the birthday boy wrote alongside an image of the cartoon creation.

After the special decoration got customized just for Cohen, the television host excitedly added, “Now it has my NAME on it!”

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen previously penned a warm birthday message to Mayer when the singer turned 40 in October 2017. The singer celebrated the happy occasion by bringing a group of friends — including Cohen and Bob Saget — to Brazil.

“This right here is an ELECTRIC COWBOY! They only made one @johnmayer,” Cohen captioned a photo of the pair sitting side by side. “We are lucky to have him. Happy Birthday 💗⚡💗⚡. #JM40.”

Cohen later shared a second tribute for the birthday boy, adding, “My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM.”

As an extra special birthday gift, this year Mayer surprised Cohen by taking over hosting duties on a birthday edition of Cohen’s Bravo show.

The celebrations included cake, balloons, an embarrassing dive into Cohen’s vault of personal videos, a special serenade and a few jokes about the pair’s bromance.

John Mayer and Andy Cohen

“Do you think people wonder if we’re in a secret relationship?” Mayer asked his pal.

Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s 50th Birthday airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.