John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'

"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again," the musician wrote

Published on January 26, 2023 08:45 PM
John Mayer. Photo: Frank W. Ockenfels 3

John Mayer is taking it back to basics.

The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, the tour will make another 18 stops before it ends in Los Angeles, California on April 14.

"I'm going on a solo arena tour," the singer-songwriter, 45, wrote on Instagram. "I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano."

He added, "Hope to see you there…John."

The musician will be joined by Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a yet-to-be-announced special guest on various dates of the run.

Though Mayer's debut studio album, 2001's Room for Squares, was by and large an acoustic affair, followups Heavier Things and Continuum leaned considerably into electric guitar. He has consistently toured with a full band in the years since, though he'll occasionally play an acoustic show — both accidentally and on purpose.

The tour comes after Mayer spent the fall in the studio, saying in October that "I love touring and will continue to play live shows, but in staying open to what's driving me creatively, it felt like making more music was the most inspired feeling I had. ... I've just got more songs to make. I'm having the time of my life writing and recording."

In addition to his solo work, the guitarist will reunite the John Mayer Trio on March 9, as they play Love Rocks NYC to benefit God's Love We Deliver.

Mayer also recently returned from Mexico following Playing in the Sand, Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company's annual festival, and will join Bob Weir and friends again later this year for their final tour, kicking off May 19.

Tickets for Mayer's arena tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Fans can also visit johnmayer.com to sign up for the presale, which provides access starting Wednesday, Feb. 1.

FULL LIST OF JOHN MAYER SOLO DATES

Saturday, March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Monday, March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

