John Mayer Announces Rise for the River Montana Benefit Shows to Aid in Flood Relief

"I want to help give love and strength to a community that has always given me the same," the musician said

A month after sharing he was "planning some really amazing events" to help support his local Montana community after historic flooding, John Mayer has announced the details.

The musician, 44, will host Rise for the River, three benefit concerts at the Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana during the month of August. The first, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, will feature Mayer and his Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir, while the second, set to take place Sunday, Aug. 14, will pair Mayer with his Controlled Danger partner, comedian Dave Chappelle. The final show will be a solo set by the guitarist on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

John Mayer and Bob Weir of Dead & Company play at Citi Field in Queens, NY 07/15/22 John Mayer and Bob Weir | Credit: Katie Friesema

The financial support will assist with both immediate needs as well as longer-term clean-up and rebuilding efforts in the area.

Tickets are $150 each and are on sale now. Fans can also bid on two pairs of tickets for each show via Charity Auctions Today.

Following the June 13th flooding, which damaged homes and closed part of Yellowstone National Park, officials closed off the Yellowstone National Park entrances in Montana and Wyoming to inbound traffic after record rainfall in the area created hazardous conditions — including flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and road and bridge failures. Many have reopened since, though the park's north and northeast entrances remain closed.

Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger John Mayer and Dave Chappelle | Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mayer previously wrote that the community he has called home for "over a decade," Park County, Montana, is struggling as it is located near an entrance to the famous park and "thrives on tourism."

"Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting," he wrote on Instagram accompanied by a carousel of snapshots from the area, including one with his dog, Moose. "I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them."

John Mayer Urges Fans to Visit Yellowstone After Flooding John Mayer with dog Moose and another puppy pal | Credit: John Mayer/Instagram

The musician told his followers that he was returning to the area after the Dead & Company tour wrapped in early July and that he looks "forward to seeing you there."

He then shared a way for his followers to support the area and flood relief efforts from afar by texting "FLOOD22 to 41-444."