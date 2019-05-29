John Lennon's '70s Tracksuit for Sale with $35,000 Asking Price

If you’ve ever imagined owning athleisure gear with some incredible history, then today is your lucky day.

A blue tracksuit once owned by John Lennon is now available for purchase on the memorabilia website Moments in Time. But before you go searching for your credit card, be advised: the asking price is $35,000, according to TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But that’s a (relatively) small cost considering the garment’s backstory. The music icon wore the blue suit during a trip he took to Denmark over New Years 1970 alongside wife Yoko Ono. The pair had traveled abroad to meet up with Ono’s former husband, Tony Cox, with whom she shared a 6-year-old daughter, Kyoko.

RELATED: John Lennon’s Imagine: Yoko Ono Reflects on Tracks from the Enduring Classic

Ono’s divorce from Cox and subsequent marriage to Lennon instigated a custody battle over the child, which at times grew increasingly contentious. The visit to Denmark was apparently an attempt to mend fences, and for a brief time it was successful — the famous couple stayed at the farmhouse Cox shared with Kyoko and his wife. But relations soon deteriorated and by 1971 Cox had effectively fled with the child and ultimately won custody. Ono wouldn’t see her daughter again until 1998.

The trip was also notable for a less dramatic reason. During their stay in Denmark, Lennon and Ono sheared off their famous locks to just an inch long in a somewhat vague effort to raise awareness for peace. (They later traded the hair for a pair of Muhammad Ali’s bloodstained boxing shorts, with the aim to auctioning them off for charity.)

RELATED VIDEO: Paul McCartney Remembers ‘Best Friend’ John Lennon’s Shooting at March for Our Lives Protest

In April, the folks at Moments in Time also listed Freddie Mercury‘s handwritten setlist for Queen’s 1978 concert in Copenhagen. Like Lennon’s tracksuit, the asking price was also $35,000.

The two-page document contains a trove of the band’s hits — including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “Killer Queen,” and the immortal “Bohemian Rhapsody” — all written in Mercury’s elegant hand.

Freddie Mercury's handwritten setlist. MomentsInTime.com

The rock god outlines two sets of encores on the page, capped off with a cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Jailhouse Rock.” Amusingly, the list ends with “Hotel!!!” — presumably Mercury’s shorthand for afterparty shenanigans.

The document also came with a certificate of authenticity from the previous owner of the piece, printed on Queen’s International Fan Club stationery, confirming that the list was obtained “from the Copenhagen concert April 13 1978.”