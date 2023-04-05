John Lennon's Ex May Pang Reveals She Cried the First Time They Had Sex: 'Where Was It Going to Lead?' (Exclusive)

May Pang's 18-month romance with John Lennon is the subject of a new documentary called The Last Weekend, out April 13

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 5, 2023 10:00 AM
May Pang, John Lennon
May Pang and John Lennon in 1974. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

As a lifelong fan of the Beatles, May Pang was, in 1973, living what many would consider the dream. After working for John Lennon and Yoko Ono as their personal secretary, Pang had recently started dating the former Beatle amid a break in his marriage.

And yet, the beginning of their romance was not an idyll honeymoon stage, but one fraught with nerves for the then-23-year-old. As Pang, 72, reveals in her new documentary The Lost Weekend, she even shed tears the first time she and Lennon slept together.

"I didn't know where it was going to lead," she explains in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I was like, 'What's going to happen?' I was very content in working. [But] he kept saying, 'I don't know where this is going to lead, but let's just do the jump.'"

And jump they did, embarking on a whirlwind 18-month romance from 1973 to 1975 that Lennon later dubbed his "lost weekend," a reference to the 1945 Billy Wilder film.

Though their relationship soon blossomed into love, its origins were less than traditional. Lennon, 10 years Pang's senior, had been married to Ono, now 90, for four years when their marriage hit a rough patch. Amid the tension, Ono wanted time apart — and she wanted Pang to fill that time as Lennon's new girlfriend.

"I refused," Pang says. "I respected their marriage. I said, 'That's not what I want to do.' I was very happy as a worker."

Soon however, as she says in her documentary, Lennon had "charmed the pants off" her, and the two were in a full-fledged relationship, even moving in together in New York City in 1974. They often jetted out to Los Angeles for boisterous get-togethers with pals like Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr (who was her favorite Beatle as a teen — "I was partial to blue eyes!" she says) and Mick Jagger. Lennon even got to work in the studio, crafting albums like Walls and Bridges and Rock 'n' Roll.

"He was just an interesting person. He really loved everything, and wanted to explore," Pang recalls. "He loved to get up, have his coffee in the morning. He loved blueberry pancakes, he loved swimming. He was just an awesome person who wanted to discover things."

Together, the two bonded over music, "the one thing that [Lennon] loved the most," and even spent time jamming with former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and George Harrison. "George once said, 'I'm so happy you're with John,' and that was a nice thing of him to say to me," she recalls.

Celebrity Street Photography featuring John Lennon
John Lennon and May Pang. Peter Simins/WWD/Penske Media via Gett

Still, Ono's presence loomed large, and she called often, sometimes upwards of 15 times per day. Though Lennon agreed to Ono's request for a divorce in 1974, it never happened, and by 1975, the two had reconciled. Pang believes that Lennon's enthusiasm at ending their marriage took Ono by surprise, and was the catalyst behind her desire to end the so-called "lost weekend" and win her husband back. Lennon had been trying to quit smoking, and Ono told him she knew a hypnotist. Pang says she "knew" things were over when Lennon went to Ono to take her up on her offer. "You just know," she says. "He was not the same when I saw him [again]."

The breakup was difficult for Pang, who says "there wasn't any" sense of closure, and the two spent time together romantically over the next five years until Lennon's tragic death in 1980.

"He'd secretly come over to see me. He would say, 'You know, I still love you,'" she recalls. "He said things to me that were really very intimate and you could sense there was something still. It was gnawing at him. It was not a finished situation."

"She Rocks" Rockers On Broadway Benefit Concert
May Pang. John Lamparski/Getty

Lennon's death in December 1980 was devastating for Pang, who went on to have careers in music publishing, acting, writing and jewelry design. Now, though, she's nothing but grateful for the time they spent together.

"The beginning was still raw. Now, I see it as a gift. Our relationship was a gift and it was meant to be," she says. "I was happy I could give him something that he felt good about, that he never felt before."

The Lost Weekend hits theaters on April 13. Pang will also be hosting two photo exhibitions at City Winery in New York City (April 8 and 9) and Philadelphia (April 15 and 16).

Related Articles
jayz-beyonce-1
Look Back at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Wedding Day as the Couple Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage
Drake Samples Kim Kardashian's Voice in New Song About Kanye
Drake Teases New Song with Kim Kardashian Sample Talking About Divorce from Kanye West
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart's Daughter Kaya Quits 'American Idol' After Getting Sick During Hollywood Week
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's 'All Cool' with Pamela Anderson After Social Media Drama
coldplay
Watch Coldplay's Dazzling Live Performance of 'A Sky Full of Stars' from New Concert Film (Exclusive)
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi Says He May Quit Music If Tourette's Worsens: 'My Tic Is Getting Quite Bad on Stage'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The punk singer and the rapper left Avril’s beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avril’s just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avril’s ex, Mod Sun’s Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tyga’s black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasn’t had a chance to collect his vehicle. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne Holds Onto Tyga During Bike Ride and Stroll in Malibu — See the Exclusive Photos
— Madonna Thanks Late Brother Anthony Ciccone for His 'Important' Influence Following Death
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone's Cause of Death Revealed
Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Video of Gym Attack, Speaks Out For First Time: 'Cowardly'
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Feeling 'Giant Wave of Love' as She Turns 55 After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock (13851447ah) Christina Aguilera attends the GLAAD Media Awards LA 2023 on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. GLAAD Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Mar 2023
Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ Friends for Support (and Helping Improve Her Sex Skills) While Accepting GLAAD Award