Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono Celebrate John Lennon's 81st Birthday: 'Love You'

John Lennon's loved ones are celebrating the Beatles legend on what would be his 81st birthday.

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono honored the occasion Saturday on social media with throwback photos of Lennon, who was killed at age 40 in 1980.

McCartney, 79, paid tribute to his late bandmate on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of him and John holding electric guitars like violins to their chins.

"Happy Birthday thoughts for John," McCartney wrote alongside the image.

Ono, 88, shared a similar message on Twitter, marking both her son Sean Ono Lennon and her late husband's shared birthday with an adorable photo of the two blowing out birthday candles when Sean was a child.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you!" Ono wrote with the sweet snapshot.

Sean, 46, also celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a grid of photos on his Instagram page. The nine shots combined to create one big image of Sean wearing a paper birthday crown with the number "6" written on it several times.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of John's death. The musician was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 1980, while entering his Manhattan apartment building.

To honor his friend, McCartney penned an emotional note, which the Grammy winner posted on Twitter alongside a different black-and-white image of himself and John.

"A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world," McCartney captioned the post. "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul."

Ringo Starr also marked the milestone on Twitter with a smiling shot of him and John sitting on the bumper of a car.

"Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John. Peace and love John," the drummer wrote in Dec. 2020.