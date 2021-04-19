John Legend's artists Pia Renee and Ciana Pelekai go head to head in The Voice knockout rounds

John Legend's Powerhouse Singers Battle It Out in a Sneak Peek of The Voice Knockout Rounds

It's a battle of the powerhouse singers on The Voice!

In a sneak peek of Monday night's episode of the hit NBC singing competition series — shared exclusively with PEOPLE — coach John Legend's artists Ciana Pelekai and Pia Renee go head to head in the knockout rounds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Pelekai, 20, kicks things off with a fiery performance of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You." Renee, 37, then follows her with a soulful rendition of Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

After the performances, coach Kelly Clarkson, 38, tells Renee that her performance was "so beautiful."

"It sounded like you loved being that vehicle for that message," Clarkson says. "That's my favorite thing when I hear a singer, and you can tell they've experienced tragedy or pain."

"Ciana, you picked a hell of a song to sing," she continues. "I thought you hit the notes. There were a couple of parts that were pitchy, but I think that's just lack of air. I just felt like Pia, yours was really authentic."

Coach Nick Jonas offers a similar critique, saying, "Ciana, you came out swinging. It got turned up to an 11. The verse stuff got kind of lost in that, but I think you're an exceptional vocalist."

As for Renee, Jonas, 28, says she "raised the bar" for the competition and made him think he "was listening to Whitney Houston."

While coach Blake Shelton, 44, credits Pelekai for her "determination," he says Renee won in his book for her "authentic" performance. "It felt like you were in complete control," he tells her.

RELATED VIDEO: The Voice Turns 10! Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas Reveal How the Show Changed Their Lives

When it comes time for Legend, 42, to offer his contestants some feedback, he starts off by telling Pelekai that he thought she "did a fantastic job."

"Ciana, this song is so hard to do," he says. "You came with your A-game today, and you should be incredibly proud."

Legend then makes it clear just how "meaningful" Renee's song choice was.

"Pia lost her mother recently, and the fact that everyone on this dais felt it and you managed to flawlessly deliver the song without getting overwhelmed by emotion was remarkable," Legend says, as tears roll down Renee's face.

The clip ends right as Legend is about to name the winner of the knockout round, which will be revealed during Monday night's episode.