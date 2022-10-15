John Legend Says Blake Shelton Is the 'Heart and Soul' of 'The Voice' : 'We're All Going to Miss Him'

Blake Shelton announced that season 23 of The Voice will be his last in a social media statement earlier this week

By
Published on October 15, 2022 01:32 PM
John Legend, Blake Shelton
John Legend and Blake Shelton. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

John Legend will miss Blake Shelton on The Voice.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the R&B singer, 43, said he is going to miss working with Shelton, 46, as a friend and fellow coach on the singing competition series.

"He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," Legend said.

"We're going to miss him though, he has been the heart and the anchor and the soul of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine and I really enjoy working with him," he added. "We're all going to miss him."

John Legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a>
John Legend/Instagram

According to Legend, he and Shelton will not spend the country crooner's final season together, as he explained to ET that he plans on taking season 23 off next year.

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm going to do a little bit of touring, so it's probably better that I take a break," he said of his upcoming schedule.

"I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season," Legend added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Shelton announced his departure from The Voice on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a personal message about his decision.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton wrote. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He then shouted out the producers, writers, musicians, crew and catering staff who contribute to making The Voice, joking "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Carson Daly, <a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" data-inlink="true">Camila Cabello</a>, John Legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a>
Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Tyler Golden/NBC/Getty

Shelton also said he has made "lifelong bonds" with "every single one" of his fellow coaches — including the one he married, Gwen Stefani.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "God's Country" singer began coaching season one alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Various stars have filled the coach's red chairs since, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Hudson.

Shelton has won the show eight times, and is the only original coach still on the series, appearing in every single season.

Aside from Shelton's exit, The Voice also announced who would be coaching beside him for season 23. Kelly Clarkson will mark her return after leaving season 21, while Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will make their debut as coaches on the series.

A premiere date for season 23 is yet to be announced, but viewers can tune into season 22 of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. with Legend, Shelton, Stefani and first-time coach Camila Cabello.

Related Articles
THE VOICE -- “The Blind Auditions, Part 7” Episode 2207 -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from ''The Voice' ' After 23 Seasons: 'Hell of a Ride'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Dyj5PvFEsQ&t=117s Behind the Scenes at the Coach Performance of Camila Cabello's "Havana" | NBC's The Voice 2022 Unlisted 4 views Oct 7, 2022 Go behind the scenes with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to film the coaches' performance of Camila's hit song "Havana."
Camila Cabello Says It Was 'an Honor' Performing 'Havana' on 'The' 'Voice' with Her Fellow Coaches
Camila Cabello, blake shelton
Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Mistakes 'The Voice' Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes, Jokes About Knowing Him 'Deeply'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life
Gwen Stefani Says She 'Already Won' by Marrying Blake Shelton Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere
The Voice - Season 15
Why Kelly Clarkson Isn't a Coach on 'The Voice' Season 22
THE VOICE
Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her 'The Voice' Team — Watch!
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Feels When Contestants on 'The Voice' Cover Her Songs
The Voice Exclusive Camila Cabello Clip
Camila Cabello Begins Her Journey on 'The Voice' with a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Camilla Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women
Camila Cabello on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome as New 'Voice' Coach: 'I Have Something to Offer'
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon to Line Dance
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Line Dance in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Clip
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining 'The Voice' as a Coach for the First Time
THE VOICE -- "Knockout Rounds" Episode 1909 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Gwen Stefani Announces Return to 'The Voice' with Help from Blake Shelton and John Legend
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Wishes 'Everybody Could Have a Chance to Meet' Wife Gwen Stefani: 'She's Magical'
Ariana Grande The Voice
Ariana Grande to Replace Nick Jonas as a Coach on 'The Voice' for Season 21: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Jokes That Wedding to Gwen Stefani Would Be 'Pretty Classless' If He Planned It