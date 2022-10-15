John Legend will miss Blake Shelton on The Voice.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the R&B singer, 43, said he is going to miss working with Shelton, 46, as a friend and fellow coach on the singing competition series.

"He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," Legend said.

"We're going to miss him though, he has been the heart and the anchor and the soul of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine and I really enjoy working with him," he added. "We're all going to miss him."

John Legend/Instagram

According to Legend, he and Shelton will not spend the country crooner's final season together, as he explained to ET that he plans on taking season 23 off next year.

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm going to do a little bit of touring, so it's probably better that I take a break," he said of his upcoming schedule.

"I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season," Legend added.

Shelton announced his departure from The Voice on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a personal message about his decision.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton wrote. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He then shouted out the producers, writers, musicians, crew and catering staff who contribute to making The Voice, joking "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton also said he has made "lifelong bonds" with "every single one" of his fellow coaches — including the one he married, Gwen Stefani.

The "God's Country" singer began coaching season one alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Various stars have filled the coach's red chairs since, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Hudson.

Shelton has won the show eight times, and is the only original coach still on the series, appearing in every single season.

Aside from Shelton's exit, The Voice also announced who would be coaching beside him for season 23. Kelly Clarkson will mark her return after leaving season 21, while Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will make their debut as coaches on the series.

A premiere date for season 23 is yet to be announced, but viewers can tune into season 22 of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. with Legend, Shelton, Stefani and first-time coach Camila Cabello.