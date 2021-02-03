"She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days," the Grammy-winner wrote of the 91-year-old

John Legend's 'Beautiful Grandmother' Dies Just Days After Birthday: 'She Always Had a Story to Tell'

John Legend is mourning the loss of his beloved grandma.

On Tuesday, the star, 42, shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of his late "beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephen" who died that morning, just a few days after her 91st birthday.

"We are so grateful for the life she lived," he wrote on Instagram. "For the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beyond."

"She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine," Legend continued. "She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."

PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive said that even at 91, Marjorie was always in great spirits and willing to go above and beyond for her loved ones.

"She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love," the Grammy-winner wrote.

"She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I'm so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us."

Before her death, Marjorie "got to travel the world" with her family. She was even Legend's date to his first-ever Grammy Awards show.

"She got to experience the successes of all her offspring," the EGOT-winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) concluded.