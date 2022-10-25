John Legend has brought his talents to the audiobook world. The Grammy-award winner is the most recent star to release an audiobook through Audible's 'Words + Music' series.

In Living Legend, the singer tells the story of transforming from John Stephens, a home-schooled church choir singer in Ohio to John Legend, the EGOT-winning, multiplatinum artist.

The audiobook includes stories about the experiences and relationships that have made Legend the person he is today, as well as songs from throughout his career, including his most recent album, LEGEND, which was released in September.

The "All of Me" singer, 43, was very intentional in deciding to tell his story through an audio platform. "So often our story involves music, and rather than doing like a traditional memoir, at this point in my life I felt like this was a cool way to tell my story but also incorporate music and make it about, you know, an audio experience," he tells PEOPLE.

Legend says it is important to share his story because it directly connects to his music. "I wouldn't be who I am without having grown up in the church. I wouldn't be who I am without going through the challenges that my family faces. Being who I am is what helps me make the music that I make," the singer says.

Now that the audiobook is released and available to the public, Legend is looking forward to upcoming events in his career and personal life. "We're going to finish The Voice season and then I'm going to do some touring next year," he says.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Regarding his new album LEGEND, the singer says he is "so pleased with the reception that my fans have given the music." He continues, "When we tour next year of course we'll be playing some more of the new music."

The "Wonder Woman" singer says, "We're working on the schedule for that. Those are the main things I'm focused on: touring, The Voice and being a dad."

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are the parents of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and have one on the way! Teigen, 36, announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Chrissy Teigen , John Legend, Pepper Teigen with Miles and Luna.

"We're all excited," Legend says, "and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."

With so many accomplishments and memories to look back on, and so much to look forward to, Legend is happy to be sharing his story with the world. "Everyone's story is unique and I think when you're an artist, your story is your superpower. It's what makes you unique and it's what makes your music unique."