John Legend Wishes 'Queen' Chrissy Teigen a Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Post: 'I'm So Grateful'

John Legend is giving thanks to a very special woman in his life: wife Chrissy Teigen.

On Saturday, the reigning Sexiest Man Alive, 40, posted a touching tribute to Teigen in honor of her 34th birthday.

“Celebrating my Queen’s birthday today. I love you more than ever and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built together,” he wrote alongside a very royal-looking photograph of the Cravings author.

“Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!” The Voice coach added.

Getting in on the birthday love, family friend Kris Jenner commented on the image, writing, “Happy Birthday Chrissy!!!!! Love you 😍😍🎉”

Legend’s sweet dedication came shortly after Teigen took advantage of an opportunity to troll her husband by slipping into a onesie covered with images of the singer’s Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE cover.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!” the mother of two wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, which was taken while she celebrated Thanksgiving with family and friends.

“Stunning,” Legend wrote in response, giving the coordinating ensembles his seal of approval.

Of course, that was hardly the first time Teigen poked fun at her husband’s new accolade.

The mom of two has been teasing Legend about the title on Twitter since the news broke earlier this month, and even joked that Legend’s honor had the added bonus of helping her achieve a lifelong goal.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen tweeted, before updating her Twitter bio to read “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.” “The kids … do not care,” she added in a subsequent tweet featuring a video of son Miles Theodore, 18 months, whining and daughter Luna Simone, 3½, asking to watch a movie.

Over the years, the couple has become known for being candid about their relationship and intimacy.

Back in September, Teigen and Legend celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a trip to Paris. Giving fans a glimpse into their celebrations, the mother of two posted a photo of their pair in their hotel room, with Teigen falling asleep and Legend looking at his computer.

“Happy anniversary, baby!!!” Teigen wrote in the caption, poking fun at their level of exhaustion.

She also shared a silly video that began by showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers, seemingly given to Teigen for her anniversary, before panning to the social media star who quipped, “the f— am I even supposed to do with that?”

On a more serious note, later on, Teigen posted a photo of the pair all dolled up for the occasion, writing, “Ok fine. I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much.”

“Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg,” she joked.