John Legend Teases Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani About Getting Married in New 'Trailer Talk'

John Legend‘s Trailer Talk is back as the cast of The Voice begins the show’s upcoming season — and the coach is already teasing castmates Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton about their relationship.

For Legend’s first episode of the Trailer Talk new season, the musician brought out all of his fellow coaches and welcomed Stefani back to the cast.

“With #TheVoice back in action, so is season 2 of #TrailerTalk! Tonight I have my fellow coaches @blakeshelton, @kellyclarkson, and @gwenstefani!” Legend wrote on Instagram.

Stefani has returned for season 17 of the popular NBC competition show, replacing Adam Levine, who announced he would be leaving after last season. The No Doubt bandmember previously appeared on the show as a coach, which originally sparked her romance with her now-boyfriend.

“In case you don’t know, Blake Shelton has taken a lover and she is a fantastic artist. She was a former coach on The Voice and she is back!” Legend began his introduction for Stefani, who then ran into the frame while doing the running man dance.

As Stefani and Shelton’s four-year anniversary approaches in November, the “All of Me” singer then asked the pair if there were any wedding bells in the near future.

“A lot of rumors have been swirling around about you and Blake. I’ve been told … that you guys are getting married,” Legend, 40, said, asking “have you popped the question Blake?”

Neither responded to his inquiry, but the country music star decided to have some fun and leaned back to tease as if he would be getting down on one knee during the episode. As everyone screamed in excitement, Shelton, 43, pulled back laughing.

The country star and Stefani, 49, first met on the set of the show in 2014. Seven months later, after both of their respective divorces (Shelton from fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale), the two sparked up a romance.

And while there may have not been a surprise engagement on Trailer Talk, Stefani told Legend she was happy to be back on The Voice.

“I’m really excited to be back on the show, this is the best show,” she said. “I did miss it … to be back is even more special.”

To commemorate her return, the group then sang the hit song that she had written with her brother, “Don’t Speak.”

Season 17 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.