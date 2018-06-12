John Legend is sending his love to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

The crooner spoke to PEOPLE at the 4th Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala on Monday, where he congratulated the Saturday Night Live star and the singer on their recent engagement.

“I wish them the best. I think Pete’s a great guy too,” Legend said. “I’ve worked with Ariana before and met Pete before, they’re both great people. I wish them the best.”

Legend and Grande collaborated on the classic tune “Beauty and the Beast” for Disney’s 2017 live-action remake of the beloved film.

Pete Davidson/Instagram; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Speaking of Disney, the happy couple took a late-night trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth” Monday following news of their engagement. Grande (rocking mouse ears for the trip!) documented their adventure on her Instagram story, sharing videos of her fiancé making silly remarks mid-ride as she giggled.

The Disneyland Celebrities Instagram page also obtained a video captured by a fan of the duo getting off of a rollercoaster, with Davidson thoughtfully offering his hand to help the pop star out.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after several weeks of dating.

The singer tweeted “o love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye,” a message that many of her followers are taking as her own confirmation of the news.

Grande also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”

Another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.” Grande replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” an insider told PEOPLE.

The couple — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on Saturday Night Live. He will reportedly return to the show when it resumes production in the fall.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE.