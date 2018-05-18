John Legend Sympathizes with Meghan Markle About Fame and Family After Her Father's Scandal

John Legend can relate to Meghan Markle amid the drama surrounding her family just days before she weds Prince Harry.

The singer, who welcomed his second child with wife Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday, sympathized with the royal bride-to-be on Twitter when he responded to a fan who asked, “Be honest: if you were about to marry into royalty, would your family somehow manage to show their ass and embarrass you?”

Legend, 39, shared his past experience of with a relative, writing, “I had a cousin try to raffle off tickets to have ‘Christmas Dinner with John Legend’. So, yes.”

The Grammy winner’s tweet comes the same day Meghan released a statement regarding her father Thomas Markle’s health after Thomas revealed he underwent heart surgery and can no longer attend the wedding.

In her first solo statement issued by the palace, Meghan thanked people for their messages of support since the news emerged that her dad was not going to the U.K. for the wedding.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

On Wednesday, Thomas told TMZ that his doctors successfully implanted multiple stents in his blood vessels and he remains hospitalized after the procedure.

Thomas, who was the former lighting director on TV shows such as Married…With Children and General Hospital, told TMZ on Monday that he had suffered a heart attack last week, but had checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend Meghan’s big day.

A royal source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Meghan “is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding. She is with her mother and with her best friends, and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.”