John Legend Sings Love Song to Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon: 'Don't Poop on Me'

"You're my end and my beginning, if you don't poop on me I'm winning," the singer told Barrymore's bearded dragon Jeremy as he serenaded the pet on her daytime talk show

By
Published on March 31, 2023 07:25 PM

John Legend is using his vocal talents for an adorable audience.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the "All of Me" singer, 44, sang a remixed version of the 2013 hit to Barrymore's pet bearded dragon Jeremy.

The two bonded over their pet lizards as Legend is the proud owner of one named Sebastian. Barrymore asked Legend if he has ever sung to Sebastian, which Legend said he has yet to do.

Still, he agreed to sing a special song for Jeremy.

The cute pet was wheeled out lying on a tiny piano as he relaxed on a small bed of red roses.

After Legend and Barrymore noted Jeremy's "romantic" and "sexy" stance, the EGOT winner belted out "Jeremy, oh Jeremy" to the tune of his Grammy-nominated single.

"Love your curves and all your edges / all your perfect imperfections," he crooned before adding a funny message for the pet. "Jeremy, don't poop on me. You're my end and my beginning / if you don't poop on me I'm winning / Oh, Jeremy."

John Legend sings love song to Drew Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon: ‘don’t poop on me’
Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Literally floored, Barrymore jokingly fell to the ground in awe of the moment. After getting back up she let Jeremy know, "You know this is as good as it's gonna get."

She then told Legend, "Seriously, thank you," to which he replied, "My pleasure."

Also on the daytime show, Legend opened up about how his and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles are adjusting to being big siblings.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sweet Inspiration Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Legend and Teigen welcomed baby daughter Esti Maxine in January.

Opening up to Barrymore about their newborn, Legend joked, "She doesn't play Uno with us yet."

As for how Luna and Miles, Legend said, "They're doing so well. Honestly I was a little worried because I felt like when she was still inside Chrissy they were a bit jealous that mom was bringing a new baby into the world, but when she came out they just snapped into place they were trying to be really good big siblings. They were excited when she came home. It just brought more energy and joy to our house."

John Legend and baby
John Legend and daughter Esti Maxine. John Legend/Instagram

He added that the two are vying for the title of best big sibling.

"They're pretty good, they're competitive sometimes though," said the father of three. "Sometimes they compete over who's gonna be the best big sibling, like who gets to hold her more."

When it comes to him and Teigen parenting together, Legend said it's a joint effort.

"I change diapers too. We both change diapers. I even did a campaign a few years ago with Pampers, a daddy diaper duty campaign and I feel like it's the least we can do. Women have to go through so much to bring life into the world and breastfeed, the least we can do is change a diaper honestly."

