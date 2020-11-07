John Legend Sings 'Georgia On My Mind' as Joe Biden Gains Lead in the State

John Legend is singing Georgia's praises.

The EGOT winner, 41, shared a video of himself singing "Georgia On My Mind" a cappella on Thursday night as votes in the state continued to be counted in the race for president.

Joe Biden took the lead over Donald Trump Friday morning — a lead that, if it holds, would see the state flip blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Legend crooned the classic — which happens to be Georgia's official state song — in celebration of the Democratic lead in the Peach State.

Chrissy Teigen shared Legend's video on Twitter, writing, "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours." The "All of Me" singer was sure to clarify that that didn't mean the video was edited: "It was one take tho," he wrote in response to his wife's tweet.

Legend performed at a Biden campaign event the day before Election Day in Pennsylvania — another state that Biden took the lead in on Friday.

At the event, Legend took a moment to call out some other musicians who have shown support for Trump in recent weeks.

"Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity," the "Never Break" singer said, as captured in footage shared online. "Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business."

"Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies," Legend continued. "I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place" — a reference to the Jordan Peele movie Get Out.

Image zoom John Legend | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Last week, Lil Wayne tweeted a photo from a meeting with Trump, expressing support for the proposal.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rapper wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Legend disagreed.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images

"But Trump's Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool's gold, because you can't bank on a word he says," he added at the Monday event, referring to the proposal revealed by the Trump administration last month outlining promises to the Black community.

"Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch."