"I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration," Legend wrote after his rendition of the classic song

John Legend Says Singing 'Feeling Good' in Moving Inauguration Performance ‘Was So Special for Me'

John Legend delivered an incredible performance of "Feeling Good" during the primetime celebration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration.

Standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night, the star, 42, showcased his vocalist and pianist skills as his voice echoed throughout his rendition of the all-time classic.

On his Instagram that night, Legend expressed his gratitude for being a part of momentous occasion. "Thank you for asking me to perform," he began. "It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents."

"AND I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration," Legend added, sharing a sweet photo alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen and their children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Fellow stars including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Demi Lovato also participated in the "Celebrating America" warm welcome to the new U.S. presidential leadership.

New mom Perry, 36, closed out the Celebrating America inauguration special with a performance of her song, "Firework." Fittingly, a beautiful display of fireworks lit over the White House and the National Mall.

During the Inauguration itself, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman recited her gripping work titled, "The Hill We Climb" — making her the youngest recorded poet to appear during the swearing in of a U.S. president.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga sang "The Star Spangled-Banner" while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of "America the Beautiful" and "This Land Is Your Land."

Just minutes before her performance, Gaga, 34, tweeted, "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."