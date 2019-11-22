John Legend Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves in Elf Costume and Wife Chrissy Teigen Isn't Impressed

It’s not just John Legend‘s good looks and charisma that made him PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — he’s got the moves too!

On Thursday, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen shared a clip of the “All of Me” singer, 40, dancing while dressed as an elf and it appears the Bring the Funny host, 33, isn’t too impressed by what she saw.

In the video, Legend hums “Bad to the Bone” as he flirtatiously opens his sleeveless red blazer to reveal his toned physique. The star’s ensemble was adorned with jingle bells and even included an elf hat.

As he continued to gyrate, the camera panned to show Teigen, who stared blankly into the distance as her husband put on the show.

The couple’s 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone was also in the clip, walking around the room. Teigen and Legend also share 1-year-old Miles Theodore.

Noticing Teigen’s lack of enthusiasm, Legend began laughing hysterically.

“Just another day @JimmyFallon (airs tomorrow!)” Teigen captioned the post in reference to Legend’s upcoming episode.

After being named Sexiest Man Alive last week, Legend revealed he’s been enjoying the role.

“It’s been fun,” he told PEOPLE. “You know, it’s like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously, you’re not supposed to take it literally and think you’re the absolute sexiest man alive, but it’s a lot to live up to.”

“I’m also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to,” he adds. “But I’m having fun with it, and it’s really nice of PEOPLE to give me the recognition. It’s been a fun week.”

Elba, 47, who was PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, previously gave Legend some advice on how to cope with his status as the reigning man. “Just enjoy it. Try not to be sexy, just be you,” the actor said. “One thing I learned very quickly: I don’t have to try to be sexy, I am sexy.”

And while Chrissy may not love her husband’s dance moves, she is reveling in the fact that she’s married to the Sexiest Man Alive.

When the news first broke, the model hilariously shared her thoughts on Twitter by writing, “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

“She’s been having fun with it,” Legend said of his wife’s reaction to his latest honor. “She was genuinely happy for me. She knew it would be a mixed bag whenever you get this title because there’s always haters that’ll come up. She’s had fun with both sides, the good and the bad.”