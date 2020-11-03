"Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies," John Legend said. "I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place"

John Legend Calls Out Lil Wayne and Other Rappers Who Have Supported Trump

John Legend performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night — and appeared to throw shade at fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump.

Appearing at a Biden-Harris campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Legend addressed the crowd.

"Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity," he said, as captured in footage shared online. "Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business."

"Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies," Legend continued. "I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place" — a reference to the Jordan Peele movie Get Out.

"But Trump's Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool's gold, because you can't bank on a word he says," he added, referring to the proposal revealed by the Trump administration last month outlining promises to the Black community.

"Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch."

"The president isn't strong," Legend continued. "He's a coward."

"And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure," he said. "We need a president we can trust. That's the kind of president Joe Biden will be. And he won't only reverse the damage of the last four years hand-in-hand with Senator Kamala Harris, they will build back a better economy and country than ever before."

Just last week, Lil Wayne tweeted a photo from a meeting with Trump, expressing support for the proposal.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rapper wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Legend went on Monday night to perform with Common, who shared footage of their performance on Twitter.

"Just performed GLORY with my brother @JohnLegend at the Final @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Rally on Election Eve in Philadelphia. Vote tomorrow. Let’s make history," he wrote.