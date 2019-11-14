If his massive hit “All of Me” didn’t make it clear enough already, John Legend is here to say it again: Chrissy Teigen is the love of his life.

“She’s the one. It’s clear!” the newest Sexiest Man Alive tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story. “We have great chemistry. She makes me laugh all the time. She’s a wonderful mother. She’s my best friend.”

Oh, and one more thing? “She inspires some good love songs.”

After first meeting in 2006 on the set of his music video for “Stereo,” the couple tied the knot in 2013 during a fairy tale wedding in Lake Como following a years-long courtship.

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive Cover Story: John Legend, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Image zoom John Legend Doug Inglish

Teigen, 33, is beloved by fans for her bold humor, and The Voice coach, 40, says his wife’s no-holds-barred personality also won him over.

RELATED: John Legend on Chrissy Teigen’s Postpartum Depression and Their IVF Journey: ‘It Deepens Your Relationship’

“People see our banter a lot, and we have a lot of fun together. I like the fact that she makes me laugh all the time,” he says. Her usual quick wit also makes her more vulnerable moments all the more endearing.

“The thing that makes me say ‘Aw’ is when she unironically compliments me because she doesn’t do it a lot,” says the singer. “I wouldn’t love it if she did it all the time!”

Image zoom John Legend Doug Inglish

And though most assume Legend is an over-the-top romantic, the entertainer says his number-one priority as a husband is being a “rock” for Teigen.

For more on the Sexiest Man Alive – and all the hottest guys in Hollywood – click here and pick up this week’s issue, on stands Friday, Nov. 15!

“Being a good husband is about communicating and listening to what your partner needs and wants,” he says. “A lot of it is being trustworthy, being dependable, being someone they can rely on. They want security and to know someone has their back. Hopefully I do that for Chrissy.”

Image zoom Luna, John Legend, Miles and Chrissy Teigen Doug Inglish

So for a couple that seems so in sync, what’s something they don’t see eye-to-eye on?

“I’m way more of a political junkie than she is, and I watch and enjoy sports more than she would ever. On Sundays, I would watch football all day,” he says. “Sometimes we have a reality show on the TV with the sound up, and football on my laptop with the sound down so I can still see what’s happening. We can listen to reality shows together because marriage is about compromise.”

RELATED: John Legend Reflects on Facing Discrimination — and What It’s Like Being in an Interracial Marriage

They also embrace all the different traditions their respective families bring to the table and encourage their kids, Luna, 3½, and Miles, 18 months, to explore their cultural backgrounds.

“I grew up in a black family in Ohio. Chrissy grew up in a half-Thai, half-Norwegian-American family all over the West coast,” he says. “We go home to Ohio a lot, we go to Thailand to visit Chrissy’s family. They’ve got cousins all over the world. It’ll be a cool thing for them growing up to get exposed to so many different things.”