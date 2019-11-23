Sexiest Elf Alive! John Legend Sings Sexy Remixes of Classic Christmas Songs in Hilarious Parody

John Legend boasts many titles — and now he’s the sexiest elf alive!

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, 40, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday and gave fans a hilarious teaser of a faux album (though we wish it existed!) entitled John Legend Presents: Sexiest Elf Alive.

Host Jimmy Fallon transforms into host Jasper St. Mirth, a man sitting in front of a Christmas backdrop dressed in a white turtleneck, red jacket and a blonde combover wig, to present viewers with titles from Legend’s album.

“Do you love Christmas music, but wish it was less cheerful and more, sexy?” Fallon asks the audience.

“Well then… you’re going to love this new album from the man who brought you A Legendary Christmas and A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition, it’s John Legend Presents: Sexiest Elf Alive. It’s full of all the sexiest, sultriest, nastiest Christmas songs out there,” he continues.

The video then cuts to Legend, who is sporting a sexy elf costume complete with a sleeveless red blazer to reveal his toned physique, as he sings a sexy rendition of “Jingle Bells.” The star’s ensemble was adorned with jingle bells and even included an elf hat.

In this new twist on the song, instead of singing the normal lyrics to the classic holiday tune, Legend switches things up and says “Jingle bells, Jingle bells, jingle all the way/Put some tassels on your nips, and let them swing away, hey!”

The father of two continues throughout the video, changing the lyrics to give Christmas songs like “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” a sexy remix.

Throughout the silly sketch, Fallon, 45, shares additional titles that appear on the pretend album such as “Grandma Got Run Over By a Sexy Reindeer,” “God Rest Ye Merry Sexy-Men” and “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In And They Were All Full Of Hot Sexy Single Brazilian Models.”

Prior to Legend’s appearance on the show, his wife Chrissy Teigen shared a clip of the EGOTSMA winner, dancing while dressed in his elf costume — though the Bring the Funny judge, 33, wasn’t too impressed with him.

In the video, Legend hums “Bad to the Bone” as he flirtatiously opens his costume to show off his ripped body.

The couple’s 3½-year-old daughter Luna Simone was also in the clip, walking around the room. Teigen and Legend also share 18-month-old Miles Theodore.

“Just another day @JimmyFallon (airs tomorrow!)” Teigen captioned the post in reference to Legend’s upcoming episode.

After being named Sexiest Man Alive, Legend revealed he’s been enjoying the role.

“It’s been fun,” he told PEOPLE. “You know, it’s like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously, you’re not supposed to take it literally and think you’re the absolute sexiest man alive, but it’s a lot to live up to.”

“I’m also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to,” he added. “But I’m having fun with it, and it’s really nice of PEOPLE to give me the recognition. It’s been a fun week.”

Earlier this month, Legend and Voice costar Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a remake of the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” In the new version of the song, which dropped on Nov. 7, Legend and Clarkson, 37, replaced some of the original lyrics, which some have called sexist, with a more modern dialogue.

Still, listeners feel divided about the track and some have been vocal about their opinions. “First of all, there’s no side to be on,” he told PEOPLE recently of the debate. “It’s just another version of the song. If you don’t wanna listen to it, you don’t have to. No one’s saying you can’t listen to the old version. Those versions all exist. People make new versions of songs all the time and we thought it’d be fun to update the song and make it more current.”