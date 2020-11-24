John Legend Says Michael B. Jordan Being Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 'Makes Me Feel Even Cooler'

"He's extremely talented and he's such a smart guy and a kind guy," says John Legend — PEOPLE's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive — of Michael B. Jordan

John Legend is welcoming Michael B. Jordan into the sexy club with open arms.

After the 33-year-old Black Panther star was crowned as PEOPLE's newest Sexiest Man Alive, the Grammy winner tells PEOPLE he now feels "even cooler."

"I'm so happy that he is the next Sexiest Man Alive," says Legend, 41. "I love him. He's extremely talented and he's such a smart guy and a kind guy. He's socially aware and is using his power in such a powerful way."

"I work with a lot of girls that finally believe in the Sexiest Man Alive," jokes Teigen, who along with her husband is partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

In his Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Jordan revealed the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one."

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for," he said.

After Jordan was revealed as 2020's Sexiest Man Alive on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Legend headed to Twitter to congratulate the star.

"And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain," he added.

"Chrissy has several young ladies on her team that have been obsessed with Michael B. for quite a long time, so I think the editorial staff at PEOPLE can rest-assured that handing the baton to Michael B. is well-received around the country," says Legend.