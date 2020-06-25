John Legend Says His ‘Queen’ Chrissy Teigen Made Him Feel ‘Like a King’ on Father’s Day

"I'm so grateful to be the father of your children," the singer wrote to his wife Chrissy Teigen, with whom he shares Miles, 2, and Luna, 4

On Wednesday, the "Bigger Love" singer, 41 — who shares son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone, 4, with Teigen, 34 — wrote a sweet message on Instagram, recapping his Sunday festivities. Legend said Teigen planned an at-home date night, both dressing up while self-isolating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For Father's Day, my queen made me feel like a king," he wrote alongside a photo of Teigen kissing him on his cheek while he smiled at the camera. "She knows how I love to get dressed up and go out on a date. We haven't been able to do it for months so she planned a special dinner for us in our backyard."

He added: "I love you, @chrissyteigen. I'm so grateful to be the father of your children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend John Legend/ Instagram

On her own Instagram account, Teigen downplayed her creativity for the holiday, adding a little self-deprecating humor in her post.

"When you have never done anything for your husband for Father’s Day, the one time you do, he has the BEST Father’s Day!" she captioned the same photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In November, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about how pursuing parenthood "deepened" his relationship with Teigen.

"[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," said Legend at the time. "Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”

Music and laughter, he said, keeps their family going strong.

RELATED VIDEO: Pinkies Up! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host a Tea Party with Daughter Luna and Son Miles

"I love seeing my kids discover music and playing on the piano with them. They make us laugh all the time. Luna has a sense of actual comedy. She is so much like Chrissy it’s uncanny. I guess that’s why we get along though," he said.