John Legend 'in Awe' of Wife Chrissy Teigen's 'Strength' After Dedicating BBMAs Performance to Her

"We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together," the singer wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his wife

In a touching Instagram post on Thursday, the singer, 41, shared that he was "in awe" of the strength Teigen, 34, has shown "through the most challenging moments."

Alongside a video of his performance, which came less than two weeks after the couple announced they had experienced a pregnancy loss, Legend wrote, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much."

"We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he said in his note to Teigen. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

The musician went on to explain the meaning behind the song.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he continued. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient."

"Our love will remain. We will never break," he added.

Legend — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with the cookbook author — concluded his post with a message to those who have shown support for the family during this difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know," Legend wrote. "More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

"I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Teigen revealed the devastating news of her pregnancy loss in a Sept. 30 post on her Instagram, writing that she and Legend were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," wrote Teigen, who had previously been placed on bed rest and then hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

The Chrissy's Court star said their baby, whom the family called Jack, "worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote.