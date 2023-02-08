John Legend Reveals the Most 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine' on New Album

The EGOT winner's new album Legend (Solo Piano Version), out now, hits close to home

By
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein

Published on February 8, 2023 09:15 AM
John Legend. Photo: Courtesy

Less than a year after releasing his eighth studio album, John Legend is back with another, even smoother, take on his last R&B offering: Legend (Solo Piano Version).

"The album was a lot of fun to put together," says Legend, 44, of the new collection of stripped-down songs from last year's Legend. "I'd already written the songs so it was fun to reimagine them and think of new ways of presenting them," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'd never done a full album like this since I got signed."

One particularly sexy track, "Honey," which he coyly says is about "stuff that grown-ups do," is his favorite new version on the album. And the muse for most of his songs remains the same: Chrissy Teigen, 37, his wife of nine years.

The remake of his recent hit "Wonder Woman" resonated in an entirely different way during the recording process. "Just having made it while my wife was pregnant and seeing the miracle of childbirth and all that women have to go through to bring life into the world makes that song especially meaningful to me."

Last month Teigen delivered the couple's newest child, daughter Esti Maxine, who joins older siblings Luna, 6½, and Miles, 4½. Legend says their home is now bursting at the seams with "more love, more joy."

And he's more than content. From music to family, "I have everything I could possibly have dreamed of," says the star. "Now it's just about being the best artist, dad and husband I can be."

Legend (Solo Piano Version) is available now. For more from John Legend, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

