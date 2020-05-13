John Legend Releases New 'Bigger Love' Music Video amid Coronavirus to 'Celebrate Our Hope'

"We wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected," John Legend — who is releasing his album Bigger Love in June — tells PEOPLE

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive is back with another love song and his soon-to-be released album.

John Legend, 41, dropped the sweet new music video for his track "Bigger Love" on Tuesday. His new album of the same name will be released on June 19 via Columbia Records — it's available for pre-order now. The groovy tune celebrates loved ones who are choosing happiness and spreading positive vibes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience," Legend tells PEOPLE. "We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in."

"I just hope it gives people a moment to feel good," he adds. "I know things are very difficult and a bit scary right now and music isn't going to solve everyone's problems, but hopefully it can give people a bit of a lift and bring some light to these dark times."

Image zoom John Legend Courtesy John Legend

"I don't wanna think about nothing / Just watching you dancing," sings the star over the Afrobeats-inspired track. "Feels like the beginning of something / In the end, in the end all I wanna do is just fall in / I don't wanna think about nothing."

"'Cause we got a bigger lover/ Won't ever give it up / We got a one-way ticket love / We ain't going no place but up," Legend sings in the chorus. "Nothing can stop this / No one can top us / We got a bigger love."

The heartwarming visual features adorable cell phone videos including TikTok dances from fans across the globe. "Our director, Mishka Kornai, was in charge of putting the video together and I asked my fans from around the world to submit videos," he explains. "We have people from six continents featured in the video."

Image zoom Courtesy John Legend

Of participating in a viral "Bigger Love" TikTok dance challenge, the EGOT winner jokes, "You don't want that. Nobody wants that. But I welcome people to do more 'Bigger Love' TikToks now that they've seen the video!"

Cute photos of Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, and their children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 on Saturday, are also seen throughout the music video which highlights essential workers who have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.

Legend has been keeping busy amid the crisis; the singer is working and being a devoted husband and dad. "I just love parenting with [Chrissy]," he tells PEOPLE. "She's so much fun and she's so creative. It makes life at home much more enjoyable. We've been cooking together, camping in the backyard, throwing birthday parties for our kids and a wedding for Luna's stuffed animals. She's a great quarantine partner."

Image zoom Miles and Luna Courtesy John Legend

For Mother's Day, "the kids made some art for her. I got her flowers, cooked for her and got her a couple gifts," he says. "One gift is something I do every year. It started with Mother's Day in 2017, when Luna had just turned 1. I made a bound yearbook celebrating Chrissy's first year of motherhood. Ever since, I've made a yearbook for the family and given it to her every Mother's Day."

Last month, he delivered the ultimate at-home performance to honor first responders and medical employees. It included a charitable component in which fans could donate $10 by sending a text during his show in collaboration with iHeartRadio's First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Delivers "Lean On Me" Performance amid Coronavirus

On Sunday, Legend teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to perform a split-screen duet for the Disney Family Singalong Mother's Day special. The pair sang their rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" from the iconic 1991 film of the same name.