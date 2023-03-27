John Legend Has Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song in Tokyo

On Sunday, the singer retweeted some social-media footage of Styles smooching the model and activist to Legend's song "Dope" while out in Tokyo


Published on March 27, 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: John Legend attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
From L: John Legend, Emily Ratajkowski, Harry Styles. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

John Legend is soaking up some high-profile smooching to one of his songs.

On Sunday, the EGOT winner retweeted some social-media footage of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowksi kissing to his 2022 tune "Dope" while out in Tokyo.

"Making out to Dope. So dope 😎," Legend, 44, shared in his playful Twitter post, quipping in the caption of a similar Instagram post, "Happy to help."

In the clips posted on Saturday by a Styles fan account, the English singer-songwriter, 29, was dancing in the street with the model and activist, 31. In another video, the pair could be seen locking lips next to a gray van as Legend's hit blared in the background, seemingly coming from a bar.

"This is the funniest thing I read today! Thanks John — you are Legend indeed!" one follower commented on the shared footage, with Styles in a white shirt, black jacket and pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink-and-black North Face jacket and long black skirt.

"There wouldn't be a better ad, John," a second Legend fan joked. "For the first time I listened to this song and I can't stop listening to it. I am so glad they kissed in the streets in Tokyo."

Styles, who once presented Legend with an award for his No. 1 song "All of Me" back in 2015 at the Billboard Music Awards, is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gotham/FilmMagic

When photos first surfaced of the duo on Saturday, a representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Styles had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

"Harry and Emily know each other," a source told PEOPLE on Sunday, going on to note, "They have been friendly for a while."

Styles' rumored romance with the model comes about after the actor-musician's relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end late last year.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that the director and actress, 39, and the "As It Was" singer were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

A source later told PEOPLE of the Don't Worry Darling filmmaker, "She and Harry are good friends. There's no animosity whatsoever."

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

Before his relationship with Wilde, Styles was romantically linked to famous names including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Georgia Fowler and Camille Rowe.

As for Ratajkowski's romantic history, the mother of one has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre following her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, after four years of marriage. Together, she and the latter share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo.

On a recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," said the My Body author.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," Ratajkowski added.

